Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 162,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

