Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.