Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Camping World has raised its dividend by an average of 64.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.75 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

