Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share by the bank on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE CM opened at $57.53 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

