Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share by the bank on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.