Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$78.22.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3207171 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark set a C$72.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.