Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.