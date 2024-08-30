Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

