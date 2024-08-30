Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.
About Cantaloupe
