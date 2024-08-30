Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Insmed Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insmed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

