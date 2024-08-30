Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.63

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Carlton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.60.
Carlton Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Carlton Investments Company Profile
