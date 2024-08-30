Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

