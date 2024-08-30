Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centerspace traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.08, with a volume of 34080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
