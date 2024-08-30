Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM) Insider Acquires A$34,000.00 in Stock

Centrex Limited (ASX:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Mencel bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($22,972.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Centrex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company produces phosphate rock, as well as explores for potash, zinc, and copper. Its flagship project is the Ardmore phosphate rock project located to the south of Mount Isa in North West Queensland.

