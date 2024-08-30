Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CPYYY
Centrica Stock Up 2.2 %
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.