Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPYYY

Centrica Stock Up 2.2 %

Centrica Company Profile

CPYYY stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Centrica has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.