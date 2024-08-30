CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.33

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$8.12. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$8.09, with a volume of 584,227 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

