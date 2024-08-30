CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Down 0.3%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
