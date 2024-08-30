C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.22

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.22 and traded as high as $58.50. C&F Financial shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 13,716 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $31.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

