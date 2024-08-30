CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CG Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst B. Paluch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

CG Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGON stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

