Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.60. 8,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

