Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $144.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Bank of America raised their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 323.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

