Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $351.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

