Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus cut Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

