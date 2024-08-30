Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,517,800,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

