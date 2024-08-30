Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 8,798,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 9,551,250 shares.The stock last traded at $28.33 and had previously closed at $25.86.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chewy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chewy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

