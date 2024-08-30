China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $1.68 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

