China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $1.68 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.
About China Green Agriculture
