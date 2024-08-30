Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,000,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

