Christiane Pendarvis Sells 7,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $362,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,473.50 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

