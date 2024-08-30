Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.8 %

CHD stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

