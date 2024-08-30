Cimpress plc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cimpress by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,602. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.