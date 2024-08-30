Citigroup Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $48.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

