Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

