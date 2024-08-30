Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 2,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,707 shares during the quarter. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF makes up about 5.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 65.79% of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

