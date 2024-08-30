Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Down 0.5%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 5,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.
About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.
