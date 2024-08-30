CLSA Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.80. CLSA’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.01 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baozun by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 55.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

