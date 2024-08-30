CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CMS stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

