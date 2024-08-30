Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells $106,679.78 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

