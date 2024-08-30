Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells $106,679.78 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Price Performance
Shares of CCB stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
