Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

