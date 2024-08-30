Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

