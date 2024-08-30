Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.50. Coffee shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 43,513 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

