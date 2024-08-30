Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.50. Coffee shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 43,513 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coffee
Coffee Stock Down 3.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.