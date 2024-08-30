Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

