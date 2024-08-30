Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.