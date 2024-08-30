Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.