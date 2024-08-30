Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

