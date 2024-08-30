Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Community Heritage Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

