Comparing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.06 -$2.35 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery $7.51 million 4.38 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.04

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.