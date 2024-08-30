Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $75.89. 73,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 477,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after acquiring an additional 471,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

