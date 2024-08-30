Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$4,850.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,275.00.

TSE CSU opened at C$4,294.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4,129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,863.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,665.01 and a 1 year high of C$4,476.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

