Contrasting Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Mural Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $567,695.00 149.96 -$52.34 million ($0.73) -1.64 Mural Oncology N/A N/A -$207.45 million N/A N/A

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mural Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mural Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Mural Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 291.67%. Mural Oncology has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.45%. Given Mural Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mural Oncology is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Mural Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mural Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Mural Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -5,237.15% -33.40% -22.94% Mural Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mural Oncology beats Ovid Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab. It also develops nemvaleukin to treat cutaneous melanoma and advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing engineered interleukin-18 and tumor-targeted interleukin-12 programs. Mural Oncology plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.