Cormark Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,304,000 after purchasing an additional 891,157 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after buying an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,082,000 after buying an additional 2,361,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after buying an additional 683,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,658,000 after buying an additional 2,178,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

