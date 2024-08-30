Cormark Weighs in on Bragg Gaming Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
