Cormark Weighs in on Bragg Gaming Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

About Bragg Gaming Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.